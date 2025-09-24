Eyewitness reveals that late Kamba tycoon, DENNIS KASYOKI, did not die instantly but struggled in agony for over 30 minutes as rescue delay sealed his fate







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Heartbreaking details have emerged about the tragic death of Mbooni businessman and tycoon, Dennis Kasyoki, who perished in a grisly road accident on Sunday night in Athi River.

Contrary to earlier reports that Kasyoki died on the spot, an eyewitness account shared by Brian Ndiku paints a chilling picture of the tycoon’s final moments.

He revealed that Kasyoki was alive after the crash and struggled in deep agony for nearly 30 minutes, desperately begging for help before succumbing to his injuries.

The eyewitness narrated that he remained at the accident scene until 8 a.m, when Kasyoki’s body was finally transferred to Montezuma Funeral Home.

The accident had occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, but shockingly, the rescue team, which required a crane, only arrived the following morning between 7 and 8 a.m.

According to the rescuers, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) does not allow movement of such rescue operations at night.

This bureaucratic delay, many now argue, robbed Kasyoki of any chance of survival, had his injuries been less severe.

“We even closed the highway for more than five hours all in vain. They insisted we wait until morning,” the witness painfully recalled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST