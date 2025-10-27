Leaked WhatsApp messages expose Alego Usonga MP SAMUEL ATANDI’s affair with AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, has found himself entangled in the bitter fallout between flamboyant city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, and his estranged wife, Cebbie Koks.

In leaked WhatsApp messages seen by DAILY POST, Ogolla is said to have confronted the MP, claiming that Cebbie, who is allegedly dating Atandi, has been harassing him and his new wife, both directly and through proxies.

The outspoken lawyer also dismissed claims that he had sent Cebbie an email warning her against dating the legislator.

“I have never sent such an email, and I don’t care who Cebbie dates or marries,” Ogolla wrote in the leaked messages.

Ogolla further denied secretly communicating with Cebbie after their breakup, saying the last time they spoke was when she called him after hearing that he had been seen with another woman at Serena Hotel.

“I told her upfront that I am dating, now married, and she shouldn’t indulge me on what people tell her about me,” he said.

The lawyer also complained that Cebbie has been trying to wreck his new marriage by spreading claims that he is a violent man.

The explosive revelations have reignited the public feud between the former couple, which continues to play out in the open, and now, it appears, has dragged the prominent MP into the drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST