This VIDEO of thirsty LADIES ‘harassing’ a male singer at a concert has set tongues wagging - See reactions! (WATCH)







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - A viral video showing a group of overly enthusiastic female fans misbehaving during a male artist’s live performance has stirred up heated debate online.

The clip shows the singer trying to stay composed as the slay queens got uncomfortably handsy, nearly groping him mid-performance.

Eventually, the artist was forced to retreat.

While some viewers found the moment humorous or harmless, many called it out as harassment, pointing to the glaring double standards in how society reacts to such behavior.

“If the roles were reversed, it would be chaos,” one user noted.

The incident has reignited conversations around consent, boundaries, and the need for equal respect - regardless of gender.

Watch the video and see reactions.

Wait what did i just watch😳😳whose women are these! Whose daughters! https://t.co/UoN0jUCByO — komugisha Peace (@KomugishaPeace) September 8, 2025

