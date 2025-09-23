Controversial scammer and ‘Forex Trader’ KENYAN PRINCE sparks debate with 'Ksh 50,000 Salary Is a Death Sentence' claim







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Controversial scammer and self-proclaimed forex guru, Kenyan Prince, has stirred heated reactions after declaring that earning a monthly salary of Ksh 50,000 is akin to a death sentence.

The statement, made during a livestream, quickly went viral, striking a nerve with many young professionals.

Known for his blunt takes on wealth and success, Kenyan Prince used the moment to highlight what he sees as the harsh economic reality facing most Kenyans.

His comments come amid recent data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showing that over 65% of employed Kenyans earn less than Ksh 60,000 monthly.

While some netizens agreed with his sentiment, others pushed back, arguing that financial discipline, smart planning, and a growth mindset can still lead to success despite the meagre earning.





The Kenyan DAILY POST