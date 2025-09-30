CCTV captures thugs breaking into a gaming hub in Uthiru and making away with equipment as insecurity escalates in the city (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A business owner in
Uthiru is counting heavy losses after thugs broke into his gaming hub at night
and carted away valuable equipment.
In a CCTV footage shared online, the suspects are seen
forcing their way into the premises before ransacking the shop.
Their faces were partially concealed with caps as they moved
quickly to dismantle and carry off several TV screens used for gaming.
The daring break-in has sparked fresh concerns among
residents and traders, who say insecurity in the area has reached alarming
levels, with criminals increasingly targeting small businesses.
Police have been urged to act swiftly and apprehend the
suspects, as the victim continues to plead for justice and protection for other
traders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
CCTV captures thugs breaking into a gaming hub in Uthiru and making away with equipment pic.twitter.com/CWy9Nej8uf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2025
