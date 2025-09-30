CCTV captures thugs breaking into a gaming hub in Uthiru and making away with equipment as insecurity escalates in the city (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A business owner in Uthiru is counting heavy losses after thugs broke into his gaming hub at night and carted away valuable equipment.

In a CCTV footage shared online, the suspects are seen forcing their way into the premises before ransacking the shop.

Their faces were partially concealed with caps as they moved quickly to dismantle and carry off several TV screens used for gaming.

The daring break-in has sparked fresh concerns among residents and traders, who say insecurity in the area has reached alarming levels, with criminals increasingly targeting small businesses.

Police have been urged to act swiftly and apprehend the suspects, as the victim continues to plead for justice and protection for other traders.

