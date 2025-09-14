RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, steals the show at Mkisii Festival after shaking what her mama gave her (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Former nominated Senator and President Ruto’s flowergirl, Millicent Omanga, set tongues wagging during the hyped Mkisii Festival after she hit the stage and wowed the crowd with her energetic dance moves.

Omanga, known for her bubbly personality and love for entertainment, had the audience on their feet as she confidently showcased her moves, “shaking what her mama gave her” in true Omanga style.

In the video, the well-endowed city politician is seen dancing to the ‘Donjo Maber’ hit song by Iyanii as the crowd cheers her.

The performance has since gone viral, with fans flooding social media to react - some cheering her confidence, while others criticized the spectacle as “too much” for a leader of her stature.

Watch the video.

RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, steals the show at Mkisii Festival after shaking what her mama gave her pic.twitter.com/nsgf5jsfrH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST