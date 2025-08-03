UK High Court issues landmark ruling on British soldiers who fathered and abandoned children in Kenya







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - The UK High Court has issued a landmark ruling compelling the release of the names and last known addresses of 11 British soldiers alleged to have fathered and abandoned children in Kenya.

The unprecedented judgment opens the door for potentially hundreds of similar cases involving British Army personnel previously stationed in the country.

The court directed the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue & Customs to disclose the contact details of the soldiers, allowing affected children to trace their paternity.

Many of the children were born near the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) in Nanyuki, 200km north of Nairobi, where UK troops have long been stationed.





According to Metro, some of the relationships were consensual, while others may have involved abuse.

The children, now older, face stigma and discrimination in Kenya due to their mixed-race identity - many are labelled as "white" and reportedly denied job opportunities or charged higher school fees.

Mothers say the soldiers cut off contact, married elsewhere, and ignored attempts to reconnect.

Some children are now seeking legal recognition of paternity, which could entitle them to British citizenship.

Despite growing pressure, efforts by Kenya’s parliament to investigate misconduct by the British Army have repeatedly stalled, raising diplomatic and ethical concerns about the future of UK military operations in the region.