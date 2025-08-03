The moment a fan lost his phone while watching a football match in a stadium - This could happen in Kasarani Stadium during CHAN! (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media shows the moment a football fan lost his phone while watching a live match at a stadium.

In the footage, the unsuspecting fan was recording the game when a man behind him tapped his shoulder.

As he turned to look, the thief quickly snatched the phone and passed it to an accomplice, then blended back into the cheering crowd.

The stunned fan appeared confused, trying to understand how his phone had vanished so swiftly.

The incident occurred as the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2025) kicked off in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Authorities have since warned fans to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on their belongings, as pickpockets may exploit the excitement in crowded stadiums to target unsuspecting supporters.

Watch the video.

Those going to Kasarani Stadium today, beware of games of urban centres. pic.twitter.com/uopC55RqUI — TOMMY™𓃵 (@Sontommy254) August 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST