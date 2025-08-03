The moment a fan lost his phone while watching a football match in a stadium - This could happen in Kasarani Stadium during CHAN! (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media shows the moment a football fan lost his phone while watching a live match at a stadium.
In the footage, the unsuspecting fan was recording the game
when a man behind him tapped his shoulder.
As he turned to look, the thief quickly snatched the phone
and passed it to an accomplice, then blended back into the cheering crowd.
The stunned fan appeared confused, trying to understand how
his phone had vanished so swiftly.
The incident occurred as the African Nations Championship
(CHAN 2025) kicked off in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
Authorities have since warned fans to remain vigilant and
keep a close eye on their belongings, as pickpockets may exploit the excitement
in crowded stadiums to target unsuspecting supporters.
Those going to Kasarani Stadium today, beware of games of urban centres. pic.twitter.com/uopC55RqUI— TOMMY™𓃵 (@Sontommy254) August 3, 2025
