The lady graduated with a degree in Medical Biochemistry only to end up doing ‘dirty jobs’ online - Netizens have dug up her past







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A young woman who graduated with distinction in Medical Biochemistry is now the subject of a heated online debate after netizens uncovered her surprising career shift, from medical graduate to content creator on a controversial website.

The lady, who completed her degree in 2023, was initially praised online after old graduation photos resurfaced, showing her beaming in her cap and gown.

However, the celebration quickly turned into shock when online sleuths linked her to a well-known website, where she had shared crazy videos doing the unthinkable for money.

The revelation sparked intense reactions, with some of the netizens expressing disappointment at the contrast between her academic achievements and her online activity.

Others, however, came to her defense, pointing to the harsh realities of youth unemployment and limited job opportunities even for qualified graduates.





