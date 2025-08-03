Government publishes list of universities approved to offer law degrees, diplomas and masters in Kenya

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has released a fresh list of accredited institutions authorised to offer legal education in Kenya.
Published in a recent gazette notice, the list outlines
universities and colleges approved to provide law programmes at diploma,
undergraduate, and master's levels, as part of efforts to uphold quality and
compliance in legal training.
According to CLE, only four institutions have been cleared
to offer Master of Laws (LL.M.) programmes: Strathmore Law School (accredited
until April 17, 2030), Mount Kenya University School of Law (until March 23,
2026), Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) (until September 21, 2028),
and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) (until June
20, 2028).
Notably, the University of Nairobi is absent from the
postgraduate list once again.
At the diploma level, only four institutions are approved:
Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Mount Kenya University (Parklands
Campus), Kisii University, and the Kenya School of Law, the latter being the
sole provider of a Diploma in Para Legal Studies.
For the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree, CLE has approved
the following 18 universities:
UMMA University
Africa Nazarene University
Chuka University
Moi University
University of Nairobi
Egerton University
Kabarak University
Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA)
Strathmore Law School
Maseno University
South Eastern Kenya University
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
(JKUAT)
Riara Law School
Kenyatta University
Daystar University
University of Embu
Kisii University
Mount Kenya University
The CLE reiterated that under the Legal Education Act
(Chapter 16B), only licensed institutions that meet rigorous standards in
infrastructure, faculty qualifications, academic content, and curriculum
guidelines are permitted to offer legal education in Kenya.
The updated list ensures students and employers can rely on
the integrity and quality of legal training in the country.
