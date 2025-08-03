Government publishes list of universities approved to offer law degrees, diplomas and masters in Kenya







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has released a fresh list of accredited institutions authorised to offer legal education in Kenya.

Published in a recent gazette notice, the list outlines universities and colleges approved to provide law programmes at diploma, undergraduate, and master's levels, as part of efforts to uphold quality and compliance in legal training.

According to CLE, only four institutions have been cleared to offer Master of Laws (LL.M.) programmes: Strathmore Law School (accredited until April 17, 2030), Mount Kenya University School of Law (until March 23, 2026), Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) (until September 21, 2028), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) (until June 20, 2028).

Notably, the University of Nairobi is absent from the postgraduate list once again.

At the diploma level, only four institutions are approved: Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Mount Kenya University (Parklands Campus), Kisii University, and the Kenya School of Law, the latter being the sole provider of a Diploma in Para Legal Studies.

For the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree, CLE has approved the following 18 universities:

UMMA University

Africa Nazarene University

Chuka University

Moi University

University of Nairobi

Egerton University

Kabarak University

Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA)

Strathmore Law School

Maseno University

South Eastern Kenya University

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT)

Riara Law School

Kenyatta University

Daystar University

University of Embu

Kisii University

Mount Kenya University

The CLE reiterated that under the Legal Education Act (Chapter 16B), only licensed institutions that meet rigorous standards in infrastructure, faculty qualifications, academic content, and curriculum guidelines are permitted to offer legal education in Kenya.

The updated list ensures students and employers can rely on the integrity and quality of legal training in the country.

