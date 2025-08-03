Lucky Escape! Meet IDAH KATHAMBI, the woman whose husband’s side chick had hired hitmen to eliminate her before the murder plot was uncovered (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - In a real-life plot that reads like a movie script, Idah Kathambi, a woman from Meru, has escaped what could have been a tragic ending, after it emerged that a woman allegedly involved with her husband had paid a deposit to a hit squad to eliminate her.

The alleged mastermind behind the shocking plot is Caroline Mukami, a resident of Embu and reportedly the side chick and baby mama to Idah's husband.

Mukami is said to have deposited KSh 45,000 to fund logistics, as part of a larger KSh 300,000 assassination deal.

According to sources close to the matter, the hitmen were not genuine assassins but rather opportunists who were more interested in squeezing money out of her.

Their greed, and a tip-off via anonymous email to a private investigator, ultimately led to the unraveling of the entire plot.

The case was quickly escalated to senior authorities, including the Director of Operations Eastern Region, OCPD Embu, and DCIO Embu East.

A high-level meeting was convened in Embu, where the private investigator disclosed all evidence, including recorded conversations and videos, detailing the plan.

When summoned by the private investigator, Mukami allegedly showed up with her uncle, who shockingly offered a KSh 300,000 bribe to suppress the matter.

Upon refusal, Mukami reportedly caused a commotion, undressing halfway, breaking a phone, and calling in a rogue police officer and media personality to help her avoid arrest.

She then disappeared and filed a fake OB report after the real one had already been lodged by the private investigator.

Fortunately, thanks to swift reporting and audio-visual evidence, Idah Kathambi was saved from a potentially gruesome end.

The attempted hit was foiled before it could be executed and now, pressure is mounting for the authorities to act swiftly and bring all the suspects to justice.

Caroline Mukami caught planning evil.... pic.twitter.com/ZogALj0JKg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

Below are photos of Idah Kathambi, who escaped the murder plot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST