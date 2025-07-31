More PHOTOs of NYAMBURA displaying injuries inflicted on her by her abusive husband, a renowned video director - Beats her with electric cables and belts







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - More disturbing photos have surfaced online showing the extent of the injuries sustained by Nyambura Mburu, a young woman who recently went public with her experience of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

The heartbreaking images show deep bruises and visible swelling, reportedly inflicted during repeated beatings using electric cables, belts, and even hangers.

Nyambura had earlier shared her story on social media, revealing that she endured abuse even before her church wedding, walking down the aisle with hidden bruises.

Despite hoping that marriage would bring change, she says the violence only worsened, coupled with infidelity and emotional torment.

Nyambura’s abusive husband, Ken Henman, is a well-known video producer.

He was once one of the most sought after video producers in the gospel industry.

Nyambura revealed that she was 19 when she met Ken, hoping that they would build the future together, only for him to turn violent.

