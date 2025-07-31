Top UDA official on the spot for paying a transgender Ksh 500,000 for a night of ‘fun’ during an official trip to China - PHOTOs leak! Wastage of taxpayers' money!







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A senior UDA official has found himself at the center of a brewing scandal after reports emerged that he spent 28,000 Chinese Yuan (Ksh 500,000) on a transgender for a night of luxury and pleasure while on official duty in China.

According to sources, Brian Hinns Mbugua, who serves as the Deputy Director Executive at UDA party, was part of a Kenyan delegation sent to China for a communism benchmarking mission.

However, it is alleged that Mbugua failed to attend a single official meeting, instead opting for a lavish partying spree, all funded by taxpayers.

Blogger Aoko claims that Mbugua was frequently intoxicated during the trip and openly bragged about hiring Chinese transgenders for ‘fun’, even going as far as sharing photos of himself with one such companion to his close circle.

One of those images has since leaked online, fueling further controversy.

The explosive leak has ignited outrage among Kenyans on social media, many of whom are already frustrated by the rising cost of living and heavy taxation.

