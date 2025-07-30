She has 6 kids! Details emerge about PATELO’s newly-wed wife, DEE, as insiders reveal why most of her family members boycotted the wedding







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Just days after popular content creator and TikToker, Patelo, tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony, fresh revelations have emerged concerning his newly-wed wife, Dee.

According to well-placed insider sources, Dee is a mother of six children, a detail that was kept out of the limelight during the entire wedding buzz.

Even more intriguing, it has now been revealed that Dee was previously married to a wealthy man who passed away, reportedly leaving her a substantial inheritance.

But the whispers don’t end there.

It is now emerging that a large section of Dee’s own family boycotted the wedding, raising eyebrows about possible family rifts.

Notably, some of her siblings were absent from the guest list.

Only her two brothers attended the wedding as other close family members kept a distance.

Dee is also being accused of lying about her age.

While she publicly claims to be 29, sources close to her circle insist she is “way older” – probably in her early 50s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST