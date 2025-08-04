Moving On Swiftly!! Actress MARYA OKOTH ties the knot with a senior Government employee months after dumping Comedian YY

Monday, August 4, 2025 - Comedian YY’s ex, actress Marya Okoth, has officially turned a new page after she tied the knot with a senior Government employee in a vibrant traditional ceremony held in Ugenya, Siaya County.
The radiant event comes nearly a year after her
much-publicised split from the comedian in September 2024, a breakup that left
fans both shocked and speculating.
Marya and YY were once one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity
couples, especially for their heartfelt co-parenting of their daughter.
However, their breakup, confirmed by YY himself, was
followed by his brief fling with Noela Toywa - a relationship that fizzled out
in under four months.
During that time, Marya kept a low profile - until now.
Photos recently surfaced online showing Marya tying the knot
with Okula Jack, a senior Ministry of Education official.
The traditional wedding took place over two dates: May 31
and August 3. A close friend, David Ochola, shared joyful images from the
event, calling it “top-notch” and celebrating the couple’s love.
Marya looked stunning in a leopard-print dress and feathered
headpiece, while her groom matched in light beige attire.
A short video also captured the couple singing a Seventh-day
Adventist hymn - hinting at the spiritual grounding of the ceremony.
Though Marya has not publicly addressed the wedding on her
socials, she continues her usual influencer content.
