Moving On Swiftly!! Actress MARYA OKOTH ties the knot with a senior Government employee months after dumping Comedian YY

Monday, August 4, 2025 - Comedian YY’s ex, actress Marya Okoth, has officially turned a new page after she tied the knot with a senior Government employee in a vibrant traditional ceremony held in Ugenya, Siaya County.

The radiant event comes nearly a year after her much-publicised split from the comedian in September 2024, a breakup that left fans both shocked and speculating.

Marya and YY were once one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity couples, especially for their heartfelt co-parenting of their daughter.

However, their breakup, confirmed by YY himself, was followed by his brief fling with Noela Toywa - a relationship that fizzled out in under four months.

During that time, Marya kept a low profile - until now.

Photos recently surfaced online showing Marya tying the knot with Okula Jack, a senior Ministry of Education official.

The traditional wedding took place over two dates: May 31 and August 3. A close friend, David Ochola, shared joyful images from the event, calling it “top-notch” and celebrating the couple’s love.

Marya looked stunning in a leopard-print dress and feathered headpiece, while her groom matched in light beige attire.

A short video also captured the couple singing a Seventh-day Adventist hymn - hinting at the spiritual grounding of the ceremony.

Though Marya has not publicly addressed the wedding on her socials, she continues her usual influencer content.








