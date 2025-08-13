The moment fracas erupted at the Luo festival after flamboyant businessman EVANS GOR SEMALANGO was attacked by a bouncer (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - The glitz and glamour of the much-hyped Luo Festival took an ugly turn when a heated altercation broke out between flamboyant businessman Evans Gor Semalango and an event bouncer.

Witnesses say the incident began when Semalango, known for his lavish lifestyle and high-profile appearances, attempted to access a restricted section of the venue.

Security staff stopped him, and a disagreement quickly escalated into a tense standoff.

In a viral video from the event, Semalango can be seen exchanging harsh words with the bouncer while exiting the stage.

Visibly enraged, he is captured raising his walking rod in an apparent attempt to strike the bouncer, before his own security detail quickly intervened to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

Despite the drama, the Luo Festival proceeded with its celebrations, but the incident has since become the talk of social media.

Watch the video.

The moment fracas erupted at the Luo festival after flamboyant businessman EVANS GOR SEMALANGO was attacked by a bouncer pic.twitter.com/aJMVPJuSuh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST