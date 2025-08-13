“I want water” - Tenant storms agent’s office with containers and buckets demanding water after rent increment (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a local housing agent’s office after an angry tenant stormed in carrying water containers and buckets, demanding an immediate water supply.

The tenant, who had just cleared his rent in full, could not understand why his house still had no water, especially after a recent rent increment.

The disgruntled young man walked in breathing fire, placed his containers on the floor, and addressed the staff in a loud, uncompromising tone: “If I don’t get water today, you’ll know exactly who I am!”

The unannounced protest caught the office workers off guard.

Some froze on the spot, while others quietly reached for their phones, either to alert the landlord or record the unfolding drama.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST