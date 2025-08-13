VJ PARTELLO and wife, DEE, clap back at critics over their age-gap - ‘Wa Kudumu Tutadumu.” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Trending Celebrity couple VJ Partello and his wife, Diana, have boldly shut down online chatter about Diana’s age.

The new power couple in town took to their shared TikTok account with a fiery, candid message for their critics.

In the now-viral clip, Diana appears animated and unapologetic, looking straight into the camera, she fired back at critics.

“So even if I’m old, what’s your problem? Just leave me alone, I have my husband.”

Beside her, VJ Partello matched her energy, pulling Diana into a protective embrace and delivering his own sharp retort.

“Mind your own business. Even if she’s old, she isn’t your mother. Wa kudumu tutadumu.”

This comes after they were spotted just days earlier at a popular city club engaged in a heated physical altercation while heavily intoxicated - a scene that left fans both shocked and concerned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST