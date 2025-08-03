“We will ensure RUTO gets enough votes by all means” KAMKET sparks controversy with vote-rigging remarks ahead of 2027 polls







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has ignited a political firestorm after claiming that Kenya Kwanza leaders and supporters will ensure President William Ruto secures a second term - even if it means “adding votes.”

Speaking during a dowry ceremony for the families of Immigration PS, Belio Kipsang, and businessman David Langat on Saturday, August 3rd, Kamket openly declared that he and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, are prepared to do whatever it takes to retain the presidency.

“Sometimes, MP Sudi and I are harsh, and I always hear him say we are going to add votes.”

“I’m also saying the same - if the votes are not enough, we’ll ensure they are enough, whatever comes may,” Kamket said.

He urged supporters to remain loyal to President Ruto and ignore critics, emphasizing that “everyone here believes in two terms.”

Kamket’s remarks follow similar controversial statements by Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Jehow, who recently stated, “Even if there will be no votes, we will steal.”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) swiftly condemned her comments, calling them reckless and a threat to electoral integrity.

“The commission urges Kenyans to ignore such claims and trust in IEBC to deliver a free, fair, and verifiable election,” read an IEBC statement.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also weighed in, warning politicians against making irresponsible statements that undermine public trust in the electoral process.

“The President will seek votes legally. Leaders should stop making such claims,” he said.