The innovator who built Cooperative Bank’s Pesa Link cries out after betrayal - He is languishing in the streets selling tissue papers (VIDEO)





"My name is Steve Muikia a Kenyan innovator who dreamt of transforming our Financial Ecosystem. I used to be a banker at Co-operative Bank from 2010 to 8th January 2015 and one of my roles as Loans Clerk was remitting Money to different accounts and banks had no Pesalink.

Coop Bank fired me in Jan 2015 and my last day of service was 8th January 2015.

After leaving bank , I formally documented and registered a real-time, interbank money transfer system: the #AllinOneBanking Innovation as well as #AirMoneyVirtualBankTransferSolutionInnovation.

I shared it with Central Bank of Kenya (Official), Kenya Bankers Association and PesaLink - all institutions acknowledged receipt in writing as shown in the attached bundle.

But what followed was betrayal. The innovation was implemented - as PesaLink - without my knowledge, consent, or Compensation.

What I submitted was not a vague "idea." It was a copyrighted innovation, registered and certified by Kenya Copyright Board.

Despite everything, I remained hopeful. I sought an amicable resolution through diplomacy. My letters were ignored by the infringing parties.

I followed what the law says about seeking legal redress in disputes and went to court in 2019 and in good faith. But the judiciary failed me.

After waiting and going through a Painstaking trial court process for 4 years, My case was dismissed on a technicality - the judge said that I used the word “idea” instead of “innovation.”

That was a blatant lie.

She also quoted another reason for dismissal - She said I was an employee when I was creating #Pesalink - this was another lie. I left Co-op Bank Kenya on 8th January 2015 and therefore when the whole drama started ie on 19th May 2015 when I went to CBK I was not a bank employee - nilikuwa raia wa kawaida.

Co-op Bank Kenya can confirm this and drop my Certificate of Service showing my last day of service was 8th January 2015

When the innovations were registered at KECOBO again I was not a Cooperative bank employee.

We wanted to raise these facts in our appeal but the judge has completely blocked my chances of appealing.

My final submissions were filed in February 2023. For over 4 months, no judgment was delivered - this was an incidence of breaking the law.

To this day, over two years later, I am still waiting for a written judgment from the Judge and she has totally refused to release Written Judgement over 2 FULL YEARS to facilitate filing of an APPEAL.

I raised this with Judicial Service Commission Kenya in 2023, again in 2024 then in 2025 to help me get an appeal rolling, and they responded on 5th March 2025.

I am still waiting.

My right to appeal was blocked - not by justice, but by deliberate judicial delay.

To this day the defendants ie Kenya Bankers Association, CBK and IPSL have never claimed costs and they have nothing legal as proof that the matter was ended conclusively.

Why have the defendants ie Kenyan Banks and CBK not claimed the costs that were awarded to them? Is this normal? Isn't this an oddity? To date they haven't claimed a coin from me, this is unlike banks.

Why has the Judge sat on the written judgement for over 2 yrs now? Isn't this breaking the law?

Meanwhile, banks continue to profit from a platform I created. And I’m reduced to hawking serviettes on the streets to survive as shown in the attached video.

1.This is the 7th year of pursuing justice. Is this not an injustice?

2. Why would a High Court Judge obstinately refuse to release Written Judgment for over 2 years? She has effectively crushed my chances of filing an Appeal - isn't this Miscarriage of Justice and Violation of the Constitution.

What legal questions flood your mind when the judge awards costs to the defendants and 2 years after there is NO APPEAL but the defendants have never asked even a coin from me or my lawyer? Is that normal?