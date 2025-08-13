I’m not paid to be anybody’s role model - Defiant AKOTHEE tells off critics over her skimpy outfit while performing at Devolution conference!







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Controversial singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth, better known as Akothee, has clapped back at critics over her bold performance at the Devolution Conference in Homa Bay.

The mother of five faced a wave of backlash from Kenyans who slammed her daring outfit and accused her of being a bad role model to young girls.

True to her outspoken nature, Akothee didn’t hold back.

In a fiery social media post, she reminded her followers that she’s never signed up for that role.

“When I was broke, I was nobody’s role model; now that I’m rich and famous, you want to ride on my money and fame,” she wrote.

She went on to insist that parents should take full responsibility for their children’s upbringing, adding, “If you want a role model, look up to your mother, not me!”

Love her or hate her, Akothee remains unapologetically herself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST