Proud Dad! President RUTO beams as he visits daughter CHARLENE’s exhibition booth at the Devolution Conference (PHOTO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - President William Ruto couldn’t hide his fatherly pride when he stopped by his daughter Charlene Ruto’s exhibition booth at the 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay.

Charlene, who has been actively championing youth empowerment, was showcasing her latest initiatives at the high-profile event when the Head of State made a visit at her booth.

The President was all smiles as he interacted with Charlene and her team, even taking a moment to look through her displays and commend her work.

