Singer BAHATI wows netizens after attending baby mama, YVETTE OBURA’s new business launch (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Singer Kevin Bahati is winning hearts online after showing up to support his baby mama, Yvette Obura, at the launch of her new high-end barbershop and spa.

The event, held on Saturday, August 2nd at Lenana Mini Mall in Kilimani, Nairobi, marked a major milestone for Yvette - and Bahati made sure to be part of it.

Despite being married to content creator Diana Marua, Bahati continues to maintain a respectful and supportive co-parenting relationship with Yvette, focused on the well-being of their daughter, Mueni Bahati.

His surprise appearance at the event, where he performed his hit song “Adhiambo,” lit up the crowd - and Yvette’s face.

Overjoyed, Yvette shared a video of the moment on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Guess who showed up.”

Bahati also took to Instagram to promote the business: “Walk in like a boy, walk out like the gentleman that you are,” he wrote, encouraging fans to visit and mention his name for a discount.

Even more inspiring was the public warmth between Yvette and Diana.

At Heaven Bahati’s birthday party in March, the two women shared genuine laughs and a heartfelt hug - proof that blended families, when rooted in love and maturity, can thrive beautifully.



