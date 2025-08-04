Singer BAHATI wows netizens after attending baby mama, YVETTE OBURA’s new business launch (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 4, 2025 - Singer Kevin Bahati is winning hearts online after showing up to support his baby mama, Yvette Obura, at the launch of her new high-end barbershop and spa.
The event, held on Saturday, August 2nd at Lenana
Mini Mall in Kilimani, Nairobi, marked a major milestone for Yvette - and
Bahati made sure to be part of it.
Despite being married to content creator Diana Marua, Bahati
continues to maintain a respectful and supportive co-parenting relationship
with Yvette, focused on the well-being of their daughter, Mueni Bahati.
His surprise appearance at the event, where he performed his
hit song “Adhiambo,” lit up the crowd - and Yvette’s face.
Overjoyed, Yvette shared a video of the moment on her
Instagram Stories with the caption, “Guess who showed up.”
Bahati also took to Instagram to promote the business: “Walk
in like a boy, walk out like the gentleman that you are,” he wrote, encouraging
fans to visit and mention his name for a discount.
Even more inspiring was the public warmth between Yvette and
Diana.
At Heaven Bahati’s birthday party in March, the two women
shared genuine laughs and a heartfelt hug - proof that blended families, when
rooted in love and maturity, can thrive beautifully.
