He couldn’t wait for the honeymoon? See how this man embarrassed his newlywed wife with his wild and aggressive dance moves (WATCH)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - A viral video of a groom losing control during his wedding dance has left netizens in stitches.

The clip shows the newlyweds grooving with their bridal team when things take a dramatic turn.

The groom, seemingly overtaken by excitement, begins dancing wildly and aggressively, mishandling his bride in the process.

In a jaw-dropping moment, he attempts to jump over her, only to knock off her wig!

The visibly embarrassed bride walks away holding her head, stunned by the chaos.

Social media is ablaze with reactions.

Some netizens joked that the marriage ended before it even began, calling it grounds for instant divorce.

Others claimed that he was just overly excited... but clearly, things got out of hand!

Watch the video.

This alone is enough reason to file for divorce 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ijQD7qGFtr — 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗶♡ (@iam_kendiii) August 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST