SHOCK as Nairobi Baptist Church Senior Pastor, MUNEGI MULANDI, is ex-communicated from the church for doing the unthinkable to church boys with reports emerging he is hiding (VIDEO)

Monday, August 4, 2025 - Nairobi Baptist Church has been rocked by a major scandal following the ex-communication of its Senior Pastor, Munegi Mulandi, over what the church leadership described as serious disciplinary concerns.
According to credible sources within the church, Pastor
Mulandi, widely known for his eloquence and charisma, was allegedly involved in
inappropriate conduct that reportedly targeted church boys.
These disturbing allegations prompted swift action from the
church elders, who convened an emergency disciplinary council, leading to his
ex-communication.
A formal notice has since been issued to the congregation,
notifying them of Pastor Mulandi’s removal and the launch of an internal
inquiry.
The church leadership has also forwarded the matter to law
enforcement for further investigation.
“As a church, we sadly can no longer affirm that he is
qualified to be a Minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” the notice reads in
part.
The pastor is said to have gone into hiding following the
exposé.
Pastor Mulandi, who was once viewed as a pillar of spiritual
leadership at Nairobi Baptist, now faces potentially irreparable damage to his
public image.
See the notice.
Nairobi Baptist Church Senior Pastor, MUNEGI MULANDI, exposed pic.twitter.com/6oHY4DgtLV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
