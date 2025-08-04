SHOCK as Nairobi Baptist Church Senior Pastor, MUNEGI MULANDI, is ex-communicated from the church for doing the unthinkable to church boys with reports emerging he is hiding (VIDEO)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Nairobi Baptist Church has been rocked by a major scandal following the ex-communication of its Senior Pastor, Munegi Mulandi, over what the church leadership described as serious disciplinary concerns.

According to credible sources within the church, Pastor Mulandi, widely known for his eloquence and charisma, was allegedly involved in inappropriate conduct that reportedly targeted church boys.

These disturbing allegations prompted swift action from the church elders, who convened an emergency disciplinary council, leading to his ex-communication.

A formal notice has since been issued to the congregation, notifying them of Pastor Mulandi’s removal and the launch of an internal inquiry.

The church leadership has also forwarded the matter to law enforcement for further investigation.

“As a church, we sadly can no longer affirm that he is qualified to be a Minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” the notice reads in part.

The pastor is said to have gone into hiding following the exposé.

Pastor Mulandi, who was once viewed as a pillar of spiritual leadership at Nairobi Baptist, now faces potentially irreparable damage to his public image.

See the notice.

Nairobi Baptist Church Senior Pastor, MUNEGI MULANDI, exposed pic.twitter.com/6oHY4DgtLV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST