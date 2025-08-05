Red flags arise as it emerges that comedian YY’s baby mama’s husband, OKULA JACK, is married to another woman called RITA AWUOR







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about the love life of comedian YY’s baby mama’s husband, Okula Jack, after photos of their traditional wedding took over social media by a storm.

It has now been revealed that Okula is still legally married to another woman identified as Rita Awuor.

According to sources, Rita and Okula have been married for years.

Rita locked her Facebok profile shortly after photos of Marya’s traditional wedding with her husband, Okula, went viral, with reports now emerging that Marya is a second wife.





The revelation has left netizens buzzing, with many predicting that Okula’s new marriage to Marya is headed for heartbreak.

