Senior bachelor DENNIS ITUMBI opens up about his marriage plans







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Digital strategist and Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, has broken his silence on his marriage plans, addressing constant questions about when he intends to settle down.

Itumbi, who has previously been linked to former TV journalist Jacque Maribe, clarified that the two were just close friends.

He was among those who stood by Maribe when she faced court proceedings related to the death of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Speaking on his newly launched YouTube channel, Off The Grid, Itumbi said he remains open to marriage but is waiting for the right partner.

“I am always asked, ‘When are you getting married so you can stop making noise on social media?’ And to them, I have two answers all the time: I will get married – on my wedding day.”





“Number two, scripture records that he who finds a wife finds a good thing, and it is a gift from the Lord.”

“I am ready, my arms are open and stretched.”

“I am only waiting for God to finish packaging the gift so that I can receive it,” he said.

While he did not specify the qualities he looks for in a partner, Itumbi made it clear that he prefers women who embrace their natural look, openly stating that he is not a fan of wigs.

“I commend women for being natural.”

“The Bible does not say about putting effort; that is how you end up with marriages that do not work.”

“I will get married on my wedding day - it shall happen,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST