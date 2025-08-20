Former Senior Principal Magistrate and senior counsel, ANITA CHEPSEBA, leaves heads turning as she shakes what her mama gave her at the LSK 2025 annual conference (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - The usually serious and reserved world of law was thrown into excitement after Anita Chepseba, a former Senior Principal Magistrate and a senior counsel, stole the show at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) 2025 annual conference.

In a viral video, Chepseba is seen letting loose on the dance floor, shaking what her mama gave her as fellow lawyers and senior legal practitioners cheered her on.

The celebrated legal mind ditched the courtroom aura for pure fun, leaving many stunned at her energetic moves.

The video has since taken social media by storm, with netizens showering her with praise for showing that lawyers, too, know how to have a good time.

Some, however, argued that such behavior was “too much” for someone holding a high-ranking legal position.

Watch the video.

Former Senior Principal Magistrate and senior counsel, ANITA CHEPSEBA, leaves heads turning as she shakes what her mama gave her at the LSK 2025 annual conference pic.twitter.com/tAqU4Bz5YO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST