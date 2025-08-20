KALENJIN man arrested for masquerading as a police officer from Kamukunji and harassing young men in Nairobi CBD while extorting money from them (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A middle-aged Kalenjin man has been arrested after he was busted posing as a police officer attached to Kamukunji Police Station and terrorizing young men in the Nairobi CBD.

According to witnesses, the impostor had been moving around the city center, targeting unsuspecting youths.

He allegedly stops them, accuses them of petty offences, and then demands bribes to “let them go.”

Reports indicate that the fake cop had been operating for months, collecting thousands of shillings from victims who feared being taken to the station.

His luck ran out after he harassed a young man and injured him, attracting members of the public who cornered him before real police officers arrived.

A video circulating online shows the suspect being roughed up by angry wananchi as he tried to plead his innocence.

He was later handed over to the authorities.

Watch the video.

KALENJIN man arrested for masquerading as a police officer from Kamukunji and harassing young men in Nairobi CBD while extorting money from them pic.twitter.com/PIHyKJvpj4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 20, 2025

