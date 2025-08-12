Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN’s toxic affair with ex-lover exposed - Claims he once beat her until she nosebled







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian has won a major legal battle against her estranged boyfriend, Musa Hussein Lenyumpa, after a Nairobi court issued temporary orders restraining him from contacting or harassing her.

Magistrate Festus Terer barred Musa from assaulting, threatening or interfering with the Senator’s well-being, including using her name, image or likeness for any purpose.

He is also banned from publishing information about her or accessing her home and workplace until further notice.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Lemaletian told the court their Samburu customary courtship ended long ago and no marriage took place, insisting the Ksh 100,000 “ropiyani e loip” Musa gave was only a token, which she has since returned.

She accused Musa of issuing death threats, physical violence that once left her nose bleeding, and using social media to tarnish her name.

The case will be heard on September 22nd, 2025, when both sides will argue whether the orders should be extended.





The Kenyan DAILY POST