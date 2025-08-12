SHOCKING CONFESSION! Lady reveals what Bolt Driver MOSES WANDERA did to her - Car registration KDK 874S







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - A young lady has come forward with disturbing allegations against a Bolt driver identified as Moses Wandera, whose vehicle bears the registration number KDK 874S.

In a chilling post that has gone viral, the woman details a harrowing encounter during what was supposed to be a routine ride-hailing trip.

She claims Wandera’s behaviour quickly turned inappropriate, culminating in him doing the unthinkable to her.

Shockingly, she alleges that when she gathered the courage to report the matter to the police, she was turned away without assistance, a revelation that has sparked outrage online.

The viral confession has triggered heated debate on social media, with netizens calling for urgent action against the driver and demanding accountability from both law enforcement and ride-hailing companies.

Check out the viral post below.





