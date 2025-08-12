This beautiful LADY was having an affair with a married man and the man’s wife attacked her with acid - See how her life changed forever (PHOTO)

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Jedidah Wanjiku’s life changed forever after meeting a charming stranger at a liquor store, unaware he was married.
What began as a secret romance quickly spiralled into a
nightmare.
When Jedidah tried to end the affair, the man’s obsession
grew.
Matters took a horrific turn when his wife discovered the
relationship and allegedly attacked Jedidah with acid, leaving her blind.
Emergency surgery briefly restored part of her vision,
offering hope. But a later infection reopened old wounds and has now robbed her
of her sight once more.
Today, Jedidah is clinging to her last hope and needs Ksh 4
million cornea transplant in India that could restore her vision and give her a
fresh start.
Her story is a haunting reminder that some entanglements come with devastating consequences.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments