This beautiful LADY was having an affair with a married man and the man’s wife attacked her with acid - See how her life changed forever (PHOTO)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Jedidah Wanjiku’s life changed forever after meeting a charming stranger at a liquor store, unaware he was married.

What began as a secret romance quickly spiralled into a nightmare.

When Jedidah tried to end the affair, the man’s obsession grew.

Matters took a horrific turn when his wife discovered the relationship and allegedly attacked Jedidah with acid, leaving her blind.

Emergency surgery briefly restored part of her vision, offering hope. But a later infection reopened old wounds and has now robbed her of her sight once more.

Today, Jedidah is clinging to her last hope and needs Ksh 4 million cornea transplant in India that could restore her vision and give her a fresh start.

Her story is a haunting reminder that some entanglements come with devastating consequences.





