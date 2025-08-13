Kenyan comedian FLAQO RAZ defends his decision to take back the car that he had bought his ex-lover, KERANTA!







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and content creator, Flaqo Raz, has finally broken his silence on his decision to reclaim the car he once gifted her ex lover, social media personality, Keranta.

Speaking in an interview with Oga Obinna, Flaqo set the record straight after weeks of speculation and online chatter.

Their relationship, once a fan favorite, was marked by grand gestures - none bigger than the day Flaqo surprised Keranta with a sleek new car, a moment that melted hearts across social media.

The gift became a symbol of their love, making its return to Flaqo after the breakup all the more controversial.

When news broke that he had taken the vehicle back, criticism poured in, with many branding the move as petty.

But Flaqo insists it wasn’t about revenge.

At the time, he believed their relationship would lead to marriage, and the car was part of that envisioned future.

Once the romance ended, he felt it necessary to reclaim the car, as it was registered under his name.

“Gari iko kwa jina yangu… I did not do a bad thing. I can’t just leave it behind. Mi sipendi ugomvi,” he explained.

The saga has sparked broader conversations about love, money, and reclaiming expensive gifts when relationships end in the public eye.

The Kenyan DAILY POST