“Overdosed baby on sleeping pills, got pregnant for mpango wa kando’’- Inside the dark life of KIKUYU woman captured on CCTV attacking her husband with a knife





Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Social media was set ablaze by shocking CCTV footage showing a woman viciously attacking her husband with a knife at their Buru Buru home during a heated domestic dispute.

The woman, identified as Wambui, is no stranger to such scenes, having been caught on CCTV committing the same act on her husband just last year.

Outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno has now peeled back the curtain on Wambui’s troubled past, revealing a disturbing history of violence and infidelity.

According to Aoko, Wambui once dated Chiggy, the brother of legendary Kenyan footballer Dennis Oliech.

The relationship led to the birth of a son, but heartbreak followed when the child died before his first birthday, allegedly after Wambui overdosed him on sleeping pills so she could go out partying.

After the affair with Chiggy ended, Wambui moved on to her current husband, a man who, according to sources, has endured years of physical abuse and humiliation.

She is alleged to have cheated on him with an Amref medical officer, becoming pregnant in the process, but later suffered a miscarriage.

Her marriage has been marred by repeated incidents of domestic violence, leading her husband to seek restraining orders for his safety.

Read the full post by Aoko below.

We are so Loud when women are the victims of GBV,



But Men wanakapitia huku nje



Bro, why open the door for a psycho, na hadi kuna restraining order?



Awekwe Mathare. Ladies, no day utashinda Dume na nguvu



Anakuacha tu coz he's a gentleman, otherwise unaeza okota meno Sugoi pic.twitter.com/du1HzA5I8O — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) August 8, 2025