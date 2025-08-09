“Overdosed baby on sleeping pills, got pregnant for mpango wa kando’’- Inside the dark life of KIKUYU woman captured on CCTV attacking her husband with a knife

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Social media was set ablaze by shocking CCTV footage showing a woman viciously attacking her husband with a knife at their Buru Buru home during a heated domestic dispute.
The woman, identified as Wambui,
is no stranger to such scenes, having been caught on CCTV committing the
same act on her husband just last year.
Outspoken blogger Aoko
Otieno has now peeled back the curtain on Wambui’s troubled
past, revealing a disturbing history of violence and infidelity.
According to Aoko, Wambui once dated Chiggy, the brother of
legendary Kenyan footballer Dennis
Oliech.
The relationship led to the birth of a son, but heartbreak
followed when the child died before his first birthday, allegedly after Wambui
overdosed him on sleeping pills so she could go out partying.
After the affair with Chiggy ended, Wambui moved on to her
current husband, a man who, according to sources, has endured years of physical
abuse and humiliation.
She is alleged to have cheated on him with an Amref medical officer,
becoming pregnant in the process, but later suffered a miscarriage.
Her marriage has been marred by repeated incidents of
domestic violence, leading her husband to seek restraining orders for his safety.
Read the full post by Aoko below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
We are so Loud when women are the victims of GBV,— Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) August 8, 2025
But Men wanakapitia huku nje
Bro, why open the door for a psycho, na hadi kuna restraining order?
Awekwe Mathare. Ladies, no day utashinda Dume na nguvu
Anakuacha tu coz he's a gentleman, otherwise unaeza okota meno Sugoi pic.twitter.com/du1HzA5I8O
