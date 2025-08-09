Serial ‘Fare Eater’ Busted! LADY confesses to milking men online for cab money (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 9, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady is trending after openly admitting that she has been scamming men online by asking for transport money for dates, only to disappear after receiving the cash.

In a brazen confession on X (formerly Twitter), the lady revealed how she duped a man into believing she would meet him for a date.

She asked him to send her cab fare, and he willingly obliged.

After receiving the money, she strung him along with excuses, claiming she was “on the way,” before eventually going silent and dodging the meet-up altogether.

Her unapologetic admission has sparked outrage and debate online, with many calling her out for exploiting men’s trust, while others criticized the men for falling for the trick.

See her viral tweet.