‘Mr. President Usituharibie Appetite’ - Bold Kenyan university student goes viral after confronting President RUTO with tough questions at a youth event (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - President William Ruto was confronted by a daring university student during the International Youth Day celebrations in Kakamega County, in an exchange that has quickly gone viral and become a rallying point for youth-led protests across the country.

The President was answering questions when the outspoken comrade took the microphone and delivered a pointed warning.

“Mr. President, usituharibie appetite, fanya kile Wakenya wanataka.”

“If you don’t listen to the voter, you will be forced to listen to the returning officer in 2027.”

His remarks drew applause from the crowd but carried a serious undertone.

He went on to raise concerns over the high cost of living, heavy taxation, and limited opportunities for young people.

President Ruto, seeking to ease tensions, engaged with the student directly, acknowledging his frustration and urging patience.

He reiterated his administration’s pledge to address economic challenges.

The confrontation has been hailed as a defining moment in the Gen Z protest movement, illustrating how activism is spreading beyond Nairobi and Mombasa, with young citizens openly holding leaders to account.

