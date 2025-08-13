AWKWARD! RUTO’s ally and Ugandan President YOWERI MUSEVENI, refuses drink offered during Egypt state visit (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - An unexpected moment during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s state visit to Egypt has lit up social media, sparking a heated debate and cheeky memes.

In a viral video circulating online, the long-serving Ugandan leader and close ally of Kenyan President, William Ruto, is seen politely but firmly declining a drink offered to him at an official event in Cairo.

The brief yet noticeable gesture has left netizens speculating wildly about the reason.

While Museveni offered no explanation on camera, online theories range from personal preference, health concerns, to fears of possible poisoning.

The visit, aimed at strengthening Uganda–Egypt relations in trade, security and agriculture, was supposed to be all about diplomacy.

But this unscripted moment has completely stolen the spotlight, proving once again that in the age of the internet, the smallest gestures can make the loudest headlines.

Watch the video.

Ugandan President YOWERI MUSEVENI refuses drink offered during Egypt state visit pic.twitter.com/oOAS1YJ82m — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025

