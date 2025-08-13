AWKWARD! RUTO’s ally and Ugandan President YOWERI MUSEVENI, refuses drink offered during Egypt state visit (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - An unexpected moment during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s state visit to Egypt has lit up social media, sparking a heated debate and cheeky memes.
In a viral video circulating online, the long-serving
Ugandan leader and close ally of Kenyan President, William Ruto, is seen
politely but firmly declining a drink offered to him at an official event in
Cairo.
The brief yet noticeable gesture has left netizens
speculating wildly about the reason.
While Museveni offered no explanation on camera, online
theories range from personal preference, health concerns, to fears of possible
poisoning.
The visit, aimed at strengthening Uganda–Egypt relations in
trade, security and agriculture, was supposed to be all about diplomacy.
But this unscripted moment has completely stolen the
spotlight, proving once again that in the age of the internet, the smallest
gestures can make the loudest headlines.
Watch the video.
Ugandan President YOWERI MUSEVENI refuses drink offered during Egypt state visit pic.twitter.com/oOAS1YJ82m— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
