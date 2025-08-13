Why legal scholar Dr. DUNCAN OJWANG has declined RUTO's nomination as KNCHR Chairperson







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Renewed legal scholar and human rights expert, Dr. Duncan Oburu Ojwang, has declined President William Ruto’s nomination to serve as Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

In a communication to the National Assembly on Tuesday, August 12th, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said he had received a letter from Dr. Ojwang turning down the appointment, citing personal reasons and a conflict of interest.

The nominee had been scheduled to appear before the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for vetting on Wednesday, August 13th.

Following the withdrawal, Wetang’ula directed the committee to halt any further consideration of the matter and instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to formally notify the appointing authority.

President Ruto had nominated Dr. Ojwang on August 5th, 2025, forwarding his name to Parliament for approval.

The position became vacant in January following the death of Roseline Odhiambo Odede.

However, the nomination had already faced legal headwinds.

On August 6th, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Katiba Institute filed a petition in the High Court challenging the appointment.

The petitioners argued that the Constitution and the KNCHR Act require gender diversity at the top of the commission, stipulating that the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson must be of different genders.

With Vice-Chairperson Dr. Raymond Nyeris being male, they claimed the selection panel’s recommendation - and the President’s subsequent nomination of another male-breached the law.

“The selection process ignored constitutional requirements for gender balance,” KHRC said in a statement.

The President will now be required to nominate a new candidate for the role.