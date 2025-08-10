Defiant GACHAGUA hits back at CS MURKOMEN and DP KINDIKI over arrest threats - “I don’t buy fear”

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed arrest threats issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen declaring that he will not be intimidated into silence.
Speaking on Sunday, August 10th, Gachagua said
fear of arrest has never influenced his decisions and would not deter him from
expressing his views.
“If the fear of arrest was part of my thinking, I would
never do anything; I would just stay in the house… I’m not a leader who buys
fear. Murkomen is lost,” he stated.
The former DP added that he is ready should authorities seek
to apprehend him, even vowing to publicise his return date and flight details.
“If they want to arrest me, I’m a Kenyan - the courts are
there. If they have charges, they can prefer them,” he said.
Gachagua recalled facing multiple arrests before the current
administration took power, saying such actions only strengthened his political
resolve.
He criticised the use of the criminal justice system to
suppress free speech, calling it an outdated tactic.
His remarks came after Murkomen and Deputy President Kithure
Kindiki, on Saturday, August 8th, directed the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure Gachagua records a statement upon
returning from the US.
Murkomen and Kindiki insisted that Gachagua must clarify his
recent claims of attending meetings with Somalia-based militant group
Al-Shabaab.
“As soon as he lands in Kenya, he must tell us exactly which
meetings he is having with terrorists,” Murkomen asserted.
