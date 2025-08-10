Defiant GACHAGUA hits back at CS MURKOMEN and DP KINDIKI over arrest threats - “I don’t buy fear”





Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed arrest threats issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen declaring that he will not be intimidated into silence.

Speaking on Sunday, August 10th, Gachagua said fear of arrest has never influenced his decisions and would not deter him from expressing his views.

“If the fear of arrest was part of my thinking, I would never do anything; I would just stay in the house… I’m not a leader who buys fear. Murkomen is lost,” he stated.

The former DP added that he is ready should authorities seek to apprehend him, even vowing to publicise his return date and flight details.

“If they want to arrest me, I’m a Kenyan - the courts are there. If they have charges, they can prefer them,” he said.

Gachagua recalled facing multiple arrests before the current administration took power, saying such actions only strengthened his political resolve.

He criticised the use of the criminal justice system to suppress free speech, calling it an outdated tactic.

His remarks came after Murkomen and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, on Saturday, August 8th, directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure Gachagua records a statement upon returning from the US.

Murkomen and Kindiki insisted that Gachagua must clarify his recent claims of attending meetings with Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab.

“As soon as he lands in Kenya, he must tell us exactly which meetings he is having with terrorists,” Murkomen asserted.