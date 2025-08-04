‘Healing at the crime scene’ - Actress MARYA OKOTH’s private wedding to OKULA JACK, months after breaking up with comedian YY sparks reaction! (LOOK)

Monday, August 4, 2025 - Actress and digital content creator, Marya Okoth, has left tongues wagging after tying the knot with her new man, Okula Jack, in a blend of traditional and church ceremonies held in Ugenya, Siaya County.
Photos from the celebrations leaked over the weekend,
revealing that the couple hosted not one, but two ceremonies - on May 31st
and August 3rd.
The hush-hush nature of the events has fueled wild
speculation online.
Until now, little was known about Marya’s new flame, but
social media sleuths uncovered that Okula Jack is a lawyer with ties to the
Ministry of Education.
The wedding comes less than a year after Marya’s very public
breakup with comedian YY in September 2024.
The pair, who share a daughter, had been admired for their
co-parenting and chemistry.
After the split, YY briefly dated Noela Toywa, though that
fizzled out in under four months.
Meanwhile, Marya kept a low profile - until now.
While fans flooded her with congratulations, others
questioned the speed of her new romance.
Was it a whirlwind love story or something that had started
long before her breakup?
Either way, Marya seems to have moved on swiftly - leaving
everyone guessing.
See the reactions below.
