Kenyans concerned over rapper JUA CALI’s health over his new look, compare his appearance to VYBZ KARTEL’s battle with Graves’ disease (LOOK)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan genge star Paul Julius Nunda, famously known as Jua Cali, is trending online and not for his music.

The Kiasi hitmaker’s latest video appearance has sparked a wave of chatter after fans noticed a visibly puffier face and body.

Social media users were quick to draw comparisons to Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, who has openly battled Graves’ disease.

Some even cheekily nicknamed Jua Cali “Kenya’s Vybz Kartel.”

Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition, can cause swelling and puffiness, particularly around the eyes, as the immune system attacks surrounding tissues and muscles.

While speculation swirls, Jua Cali has yet to comment on the matter.

While some of his fans are expressing concern for his health, others have turning the moment into lighthearted online banter.

Kenyans concerned over rapper JUA CALI’s health over his new look, compare his appearance to VYBZ KARTEL’s battle with Graves’ disease pic.twitter.com/hrFaddx6R3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025