“I’m not a role model, not even to my kids!” - AKOTHEE fires back at critics over skimpy outfit at Governor’s conference (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kenyan singer and business mogul Esther Akoth, better known as Akothee, has once again set tongues wagging after she attended the Governor’s Conference in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination.

Akothee has been widely criticized on social media after photos and videos of the event went viral, with some calling her out for lacking morals.

The self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers has brushed off the backlash, boldly telling critics to mind their own business.

“I am not a role model to anyone, not even to my own children,” she declared in a fiery video clap-back.

Akothee also lashed out at the media for pestering her with interview requests over her outfit instead of focusing on her music and business empire.

“Stop calling me. Why don’t you call me when I release new music?” she lamented, insisting she’s too busy making money to waste time on petty public opinion.

She further insisted that she will continue living life on her own terms, no matter what the public thinks.

Watch the video

I’m not paid to be anybody’s role model - Defiant AKOTHEE tells off critics over her skimpy outfit while performing at Devolution conference! pic.twitter.com/isCKEZ0uSs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025

