CAROL KIM melts hearts cooking for KARANGU after first wife’s exit - Fans can’t get over her beauty (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after Carol Kim, the second wife of popular Akorino singer and philanthropist Karangu Muraya, showed off her culinary skills in a heartwarming kitchen moment.

In the video, Carol is seen preparing chapati, her radiant smile and calm demeanor leaving fans gushing over her beauty and charm.

Viewers couldn’t help but praise her elegance, with many calling her “wife material”.

Carol is currently living with Karangu following the dramatic exit of his estranged first wife, Trizah.

Despite the heated online exchanges between Karangu and Trizah, Carol has kept a low profile, steering clear of the drama and focusing on her role as a supportive partner.

Watch the video.

CAROL KIM melts hearts cooking for KARANGU after first wife’s exit - Fans can’t get over her beauty pic.twitter.com/lbW9y2g6dl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025

