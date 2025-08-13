CAROL KIM melts hearts cooking for KARANGU after first wife’s exit - Fans can’t get over her beauty (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Social media is buzzing
after Carol Kim, the second wife of popular Akorino singer and philanthropist
Karangu Muraya, showed off her culinary skills in a heartwarming kitchen
moment.
In the video, Carol is seen preparing chapati, her radiant
smile and calm demeanor leaving fans gushing over her beauty and charm.
Viewers couldn’t help but praise her elegance, with many
calling her “wife material”.
Carol is currently living with Karangu following the
dramatic exit of his estranged first wife, Trizah.
Despite the heated online exchanges between Karangu and
Trizah, Carol has kept a low profile, steering clear of the drama and focusing
on her role as a supportive partner.
CAROL KIM melts hearts cooking for KARANGU after first wife’s exit - Fans can’t get over her beauty pic.twitter.com/lbW9y2g6dl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2025
