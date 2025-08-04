He hopped from a multi-million Mercedes G-Wagon straight into a chopper - RUTO’s ally displays opulence amid economic crisis (VIDEO)

Monday, August 4, 2025 - As millions of Kenyans continue to grapple with soaring food prices, joblessness, and a biting cost of living crisis, one of President William Ruto’s close allies has sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing him jumping from a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon straight into a private chopper.
The video, widely shared online, captures controversial
Mogotio Member of Parliament, Reuben Kiborek, a first-time MP, alighting from
the multi-million-shilling SUV before casually boarding the waiting chopper.
Kenyans online have reacted with fury and disbelief,
accusing the political class of flaunting wealth while the ordinary mwananchi
suffers under economic strain.
“This is what impunity looks like. They live like
royalty, and most of us can’t even afford unga,” one user lamented on X.
Another posted, “Tone-deaf leadership at its peak. Fuel
prices, taxes, joblessness... and they’re flying around like rockstars.”
At the height of Gen-Z protests, many politicians had gone
quiet on social media and refrained from showcasing their luxurious lifestyles.
However, with the protests temporarily subdued, such
ostentatious displays are creeping back, further alienating leaders from the
suffering majority.
From a G-Wagon straight into a chopper pic.twitter.com/TKPihC3m6Z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025
