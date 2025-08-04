I have a murder case and I don’t worry! Embu woman tells private detective JANE MUGO after confronting her for plotting her husband’s murder! She had paid hitmen Ksh 450,000 (VIDEO)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded after renowned Private Detective Jane Mugo confronted a woman, accusing her of plotting to kill her husband, a businessman based in Meru.

According to the private detective, the woman had paid Ksh 450,000 to hitmen to execute the cold-blooded plan.

But her plot was uncovered before it could be carried out.

In the video, Jane and her team are seen confronting the woman, leading to a violent altercation.

The seemingly violent woman grabs a phone belonging to one of Jane’s team members and breaks it.

Instead of showing remorse, she goes ahead and brags that she has another murder case, while issuing more death threats to the detective’s team members.

Watch the video.

Private Detective Jane Mugo confronts a rogue wife pic.twitter.com/5EzL60eEVx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST