Age seems to be taking a toll on RAILA ODINGA - Watch this video taken at Kasarani during the CHAN championship! Should mzee now rest?







Monday, August 4, 2025 - A video of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, exiting Kasarani Stadium after attending the CHAN Championship has sparked online debate, with many Kenyans expressing concern over his physical fitness.

In the clip, the 80-year-old seasoned politician is seen struggling to walk, prompting questions from a section of the public about whether he should consider stepping back from active politics to focus on his health and well-being.

The once-energetic politician looks frail as age takes a toll on him.

Despite his advanced age, Raila remains active in Kenya’s politics and social scenes, always attending music and football events.

Watch the video.

Age seems to be taking a toll on RAILA ODINGA pic.twitter.com/aAr8Lz0rUK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

