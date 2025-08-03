Former Chief Justice, DAVID MARAGA, slams RUTO’s new university funding model, warns of mass dropouts







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has sharply criticised the Government's new university funding model.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, July 3rd, Maraga described the new policy as poorly conceived and lacking a solid implementation strategy.

Maraga argued that the model imposes a significant financial burden on students, predicting a spike in university dropouts due to affordability challenges.

“Some young people have already missed classes.”

“They are going to lose years, and some may drop out entirely,” he cautioned.

He questioned the rationale behind scrapping the former Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model, urging the Government to revisit the decision and introduce a more comprehensive, student-friendly alternative.

“If you want to introduce a new model, you must think it through clearly. This isn’t how things are done,” he said.

The Higher Education Funding Model, introduced by President William Ruto in 2023, channels funding directly to students based on financial need using a Means Testing Instrument (MTI).

It replaced the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model to address funding shortfalls in public universities and TVETs.

Maraga’s remarks follow an announcement by Higher Education PS, Beatrice Inyangala, that public university fees will be reduced from September 1st, 2025, under the new model, with universities directed to implement the changes promptly.