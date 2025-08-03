Former Chief Justice, DAVID MARAGA, slams RUTO’s new university funding model, warns of mass dropouts

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has sharply criticised the Government's new university funding model.
Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, July 3rd,
Maraga described the new policy as poorly conceived and lacking a solid
implementation strategy.
Maraga argued that the model imposes a significant financial
burden on students, predicting a spike in university dropouts due to
affordability challenges.
“Some young people have already missed classes.”
“They are going to lose years, and some may drop out
entirely,” he cautioned.
He questioned the rationale behind scrapping the former
Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model, urging the Government to revisit the
decision and introduce a more comprehensive, student-friendly alternative.
“If you want to introduce a new model, you must think it
through clearly. This isn’t how things are done,” he said.
The Higher Education Funding Model, introduced by President
William Ruto in 2023, channels funding directly to students based on financial
need using a Means Testing Instrument (MTI).
It replaced the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model to address funding
shortfalls in public universities and TVETs.
Maraga’s remarks follow an announcement by Higher Education
PS, Beatrice Inyangala, that public university fees will be reduced from
September 1st, 2025, under the new model, with universities directed
to implement the changes promptly.
