Hot PHOTOs of Elgeyo Marakwet Governor WISLEY ROTICH’s side chick - Mheshimiwa anapenda vitu kubwa







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Meet Evadiva Chepkemoi, the woman alleged to be involved in a romantic relationship with Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich.

Chepkemoi sent social media into a frenzy after she accidentally shared private screenshots of messages allegedly exchanged between her and the Governor.

In the leaked messages, Governor Rotich appears to be apologizing after a minor misunderstanding.

The post was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots began circulating widely online.

Although she later claimed her Facebook account had been hacked, digital sleuths and insiders insist that the two have been involved for a while now.





See her photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST