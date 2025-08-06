Embu residents recount chilling encounters with SWALEH OSWADO - Notorious gang leader gunned down after dramatic escape from prison van







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Embu town was gripped with relief on Tuesday after the dramatic killing of Swaleh Oswado, a feared gang leader who had terrorized residents for years.

Oswado, who was facing multiple charges ranging from armed robbery, violent assaults to murder, met his end in a hail of bullets after escaping from a prison van transporting him from a court hearing.

For many residents, the news of his death brought back chilling memories.

So ruthless was Swaleh that even cops feared him, with reports emerging that he always bought freedom after being arrested.

Below are some of the confessions from residents, who are celebrating his death.





