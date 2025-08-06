SHOCK as TIBS college student is murdered by her boyfriend in Weitethie before taking his own life - PHOTOs from the scene of the tragic incident







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A tragic incident has shocked residents of Witeithie Estate in Juja, Kiambu County, after a female student from TIBS College in Thika town was found murdered by her boyfriend in a rented room near Tel Aviv Street.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect took his own life shortly after the killing by hanging himself inside the same room.

The deceased couple had been living together as husband and wife and had one kid.

The grim discovery was made on Tuesday, prompting swift action from officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Juja.

The crime scene was processed by a team led by Inspector Hussain Mohamed, accompanied by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Witeithie Police Station.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, but investigators are exploring possible domestic disputes.

Residents described the couple as having had frequent disagreements in recent weeks.

The bodies of both the student and her boyfriend were moved to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika for preservation and post-mortem examinations.

See photos from the crime scene.







